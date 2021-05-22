Nurse Who Searched for Dead Treasure Hunter Talks Adopting the Man’s Dog After 2016 Rescue Mission

A medical nurse saved a dog from a tragic death in 2016 and today the pup is thriving.

Nurse Erin Johnson was a part of a helicopter crew who were on a rescue mission to find a 53-year-old Colorado man after he and his dog Leo were missing for ten days, she shared with CBS during a 48 Hours episode.

Randy Bilyeu was in search of a treasure chest filled with an estimated amount of $1 million of gold in the Rocky Mountains set up by millionaire Forrest Fenn. Bilyeu brought along his pet, from whom he was inseparable.

"We were notified that this gentleman had been missing … and the weather had been so very cold," Johnson told 48 Hours. "We suspected that this would likely be a body recovery mission rather than being able to find him alive. But of course, we were all cautiously optimistic that we would be able to find him alive."

The crew searched the area via helicopter for Bilyeu, but only found Leo who "was obviously starving," she said.

"Leo did look pretty mangy. He had a sweater on, which was pretty dirty," Johnson recalled. "It was pretty mangy also. But I'm quite certain that that sweater saved his life … it was so bitterly cold that it's hard to believe he survived at all."

The dog was initially "aggressive" and was barking "quite ferociously," but after Johnson slowly coaxing the dog with food, she was able to rescue Leo.

Johnson turned over the dog to a local animal shelter, who then got in contact with Bilyeu's family. The nurse then pleaded with his family so that she could adopt the dog she rescued and they said yes, she revealed to 48 Hours.

Leo, she revealed, is doing much better nearly five years since his rescue and learning new tricks.

