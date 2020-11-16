Now Your Pooch Can Nab the Wet Bandits with These Adorable Home Alone Dog Toys

Home Alone and all of Kevin McCallister's hijinks just turned 30!

Instead of letting that make you feel old, turn the anniversary into a cause for celebration. It's time to introduce the beloved Christmas classic to a whole new generation: your dogs! In honor of Home Alone turning 30, and now being available to stream on Disney+, dog toy makers BarkBox.com and SuperChewer.com are releasing limited-edition dog toy boxes packed with goodies inspired by the Macaulay Culkin masterpiece.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Your dog can now catch Marv and Harry's Went Bandits themselves, thanks to the plush dog toy versions of the characters. The boxes also include Home Alone homages like a crinkly stuffed animal tarantula, a squeaky paint can, and your canine's own chewable version of the VHS Angels with Filthy Souls.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Bark Box

The boxes are currently available for new and current subscribers on BarkBox.com and SuperChewer.com, while supplies last, or the themed November box can be given as a gift. Every box is filled with two themed toys, two bags of all-natural treats, and a chew. Subscribers also have the option to add an extra toy to their box or can double the entire thing to receive four toys, four treats, and two chews.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Bark Box