Meet Speed! Kim Kardashian Introduces Daughter North's Pet Lizard — Who Has a Custom Set of SKIMS

Sorry, lizard lovers — Kim Kardashian says that "Lizard Skims [are] not available for purchase"

The Kardashian family just got bigger!

Kim Kardashian shared photos of her daughter North's pet bearded dragon on Instagram Wednesday — revealing that even the Kardashian pets are always dressed to impress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Meet the newest member of our family...Speed. I really wasn't planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me!" Kim, 40, wrote in the caption for several photos of North, 7, and Speed wearing matching fuzzy pink sweaters.

"Speed was really my BFF Allison's and we babysat for a week and she never left and it's been months!" Kim explained.

Image zoom North West and pet lizard Speed | Credit: Kim Kardashian/instagram

Image zoom North West and pet lizard Speed | Credit: Kim Kardashian/instagram

Sharing details of the reptile's threads, Kim added, "Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what's up!). North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it's kinda cute!"

In the comments, Kim confirmed that Speed has her very own set of customs SKIMS — although the brand won't be launching a lizard line anytime soon.

Image zoom North West's pet lizard Speed | Credit: Kim Kardashian/instagram

Image zoom Speed's SKIMS collection | Credit: Kim Kardashian/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"oh yes! We had them made!!!" she wrote in response to a comment from KKW Brands exec Tracy Romulus about the tiny outfits. "Lizard Skims not available for purchase."

Last month, Kim shared a sweet mother-daughter moment with North as they had a glam session. For the "dress up" moment, North rocked another one of her mom's SKIMS designs from the SKIMS' Kids Cozy Collection.

"My beautiful sweet smart baby girl! I love playing dress up with you!" Kim wrote in the caption for the Instagram post.