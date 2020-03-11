It's Another Girl! North Carolina Zoo Welcomes Its Fourth Baby White Rhino in 2 Years

Image zoom North Carolina Zoo

It’s a girl… again!

On Monday, the North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of a southern white rhino — the second baby rhino born in the park in 2020.

In January, the zoo welcomed another southern white calf, who her keepers named “Mguu” because of her big feet. The moniker means “foot” in Swahili, the zoo said.

The newest baby rhino was born on February 24 and hasn’t been named yet.

Both calf and mother Linda are doing well, said zookeeper and International Rhino Keepers Association board member Jade Tuttle. The rhino is expected to gain 100 lbs. per month in her first year of life, and will grow to be between 3,500 and 5,500 lbs. once fully grown.

The newest addition to the zoo’s herd — which now includes 10 rhinos — marks the fourth calf to be born at the zoo in the past two years alone.

“We’re excited that the two juvenile rhinos now have two younger siblings to interact within the herd,” said Tuttle.

The new calf and Mguu join Nandi and Bonnie who were born just 11 days apart in 2018. The herd is rounded out by females Kit, Natalie, Abby, Olivia, and the new calf’s father, Stormy.

North Carolina Zoo Director Pat Simmons said that the keepers are looking forward to how the young rhinos interact.

“It’s going to be wonderful for our guests to watch both the very young rhinos and the older generation interact on the grasslands,” Simmons said.

“These successful births are because of a lot of hard work and collaboration among our entire animal care staff.”

The calves’ births are notable in part because of the southern rhinos threatened population in the wild.

The large animals face poaching and habitat loss and were near extinction at the beginning of the 20th century after being hunted for their horns.

Rhinos are the second-largest mammals on land; only elephants are larger.