North Carolina Volunteer Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck in Submerged Vehicle for 20 Minutes

Firefighters from the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department in Currituck County, North Carolina, said they found the dog in an air pocket 20 minutes after the car hit the water

Volunteer firefighters in North Carolina successfully saved a dog from drowning in a submerged vehicle.

According to WWAY News, the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department in Currituck County, North Carolina, responded to a call close to 1 a.m. on Sunday about an overturned car submerged in a canal. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the car's driver had exited the vehicle by the time volunteer firefighters arrived on the scene, but the driver's dog remained missing after the initial impact.

The department said firefighters on the scene heard a whimpering sound from the car and set about overturning the vehicle with assistance from a local towing company. Firefighters said they found the dog underneath a floorboard that created an air pocket large enough to last the pet the 20 minutes the vehicle spent stuck in the water upside down.

dog rescued from submerged vehicle Credit: Crawford Township Volunteer Firefighter Department

According to the department's Facebook post, the dog showed no apparent injuries upon its rescue, while the car's driver was taken to a detention center.

It remains unclear what caused the crash, but photos posted by the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department show significant damage to the vehicle after volunteer firefighters and a tow truck pulled it out of the water. Since the car's driver was taken into custody, a Crawford Township deputy fire chief said on Facebook that the dog was turned over to the driver's family the night of the rescue.