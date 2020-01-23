North Carolina Shelter Makes Hilarious Adoption Ad for 'World's Worst Cat': 'She's Just a Jerk'

An animal rescue has created a hilariously honest adoption ad in hopes that someone would take the “world’s worst cat” off their hands.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue in Spruce Pine, North Carolina captured pet lovers’ attention on Wednesday when they posted a cheeky adoption notice for Perdita, a domestic short hair mix that they say is “not for the faint of heart.”

“Perdita, we thought she was sick, turns out she’s just a jerk,” the organization captioned photos of the feline shared on Facebook.

In the posting, the rescue wrote that Perdita likes “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again,” “lurking in dark corners” and “fooling shelter staff into thinking she’s sick.”

Image zoom Perdita the cat Mitchell County Animal Shelter

RELATED: Sassy Cat Returns Home After Owner Posts Missing Signs Calling Her a ‘Jerk’

They also shared that Perdita does not like interacting with kittens, dogs and children and hates being hugged by humans.

“She’s single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space,” the shelter wrote in the post, adding that they’ve waived her adoption fee.

Though she may not have the sunniest attitude, Perdita is house-trained, spayed and up to date on her vaccinations, according to her Pet Finder listing.

Perdita arrived at their facilities after her previous owner died, the shelter said. The rescue is hoping to find her a forever home that does not have children, cats, dogs, or other animals.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Attacked by ‘Jerk’ Cat While Opening his Christmas Present

A spokesperson for Mitchell County Animal Rescue could not be immediately reached by PEOPLE, though a shelter staffer told ABC News that Perdita earned the title of “World’s Worst Cat” because she likes to troll people for attention.

“She pretends like she wants you to pet her and love on her,” Brittany Taylor, the rescue’s office manager, said. “As soon as you pick her up, she starts growling. She will swat you. She’s just all-out awful.”

For those interested in Perdita, the Mitchell County Animal Rescue is urging potential adopters to fill out an application on their website.

The organization is also asking for donations for housing costs. So far, they have raised $343 from 12 donors.