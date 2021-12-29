The SPCA in Raleigh, North Carolina, shared a social media plea asking for help with Joyanna, a surrendered, terminally ill dog with a "volleyball-sized mammary tumor"

N.C. Shelter Seeking Loving Home for Dying Rescue Dog Looking to Spend Her Last Days in Comfort

A 10-year-old rescue dog dying of cancer wants to spend her final days in a loving home.

The SPCA of Wake County in Raleigh, North Carolina, shared a social media plea for help featuring Joyanna, a terminally ill dog with a "volleyball-sized mammary tumor."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The organization is asking for a caring family to open their home to the canine after Joyanna's previous owners decided to surrender her due to her declining health.

"Sadly, her cancer has metastasized badly, and her lungs are riddled with it too. She's also battling heartworms," the SPCA of Wake County shared in a heart-wrenching Facebook post about Joyanna on Tuesday.

The SPCA added, "We had 2 different veterinarians assess her condition, and both agreed — her cancer has spread far too much for surgery or treatment to be an option, and that the best thing we can do is give Joyanna as much joy and love as possible in the time she has left."

Despite having a heart "bursting with love and appreciation for every moment of attention she gets," Joyanna has spent most of her life living outside, according to the shelter.

Due to her cancer's progression, the ailing pup sleeps quite a bit, though when she's awake, "her spirits are high, and she's got some pep in her step," the SPCA wrote.

Joyanna is an obedient pet who enjoys the outdoors and rolling around in the grass. Her only caveat when it comes to her new home is no cats.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Adopts Dog Surrendered By Neighbor

"We don't know exactly how long she has, whether it's days or weeks or longer, but we believe she shouldn't have to spend her last days in a shelter," the shelter's Facebook post continued. "She deserves to spend this time in a warm home surrounded by the love of a family. Somewhere she can be held, spoiled, and feel safe."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The North Carolina-based SPCA facility concluded its post by asking for an animal lover to take in and dote on Joyanna "for whatever time she has."

"It would be the ultimate gift for a dog in her last days," the shelter added.