Pet Toys, Leashes, and Harnesses Are Up to 40% at Nordstrom’s Right Now

By now, we’re sure you’ve heard that Nordstrom is having its massive Spring Sale, where thousands of items are majorly marked down. Everything from beloved beauty products to designer clothing and comfortable sneakers has been discounted by 40 percent. But did you know that the retailer has slashed prices on pet accessories as well?

Shop Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Pet Accessories Deals:

This comes at the perfect time since most of us are currently practicing social distancing and spending more quality time with our pets. If you’ve been looking for new ways to entertain them, especially if you’re going out for fewer walks, you’re in luck: Dozens of toys are marked down, including these Ware of the Dog avocado toys that are just $12 and this set of catnip toys from Modernbeast.

Plus, it’s not just toys that are on sale. Leashes, collars, and harnesses have been discounted, and home accessories like water bowls and pet beds are marked down as well.

To help you get started, we rounded up 12 of our favorite pet accessories from the Nordstrom Spring Sale below. Whether you’re looking for a cute shirt to dress your pooch in or need a stylish new pet carrier, there’s something for just about every pet owner on this list. Keep reading to shop them all!

Buy It! Wild One All-Weather Dog Collar, $22.80 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Pet Chatz Pawcall Button, $59.98 (orig. $99.99); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Dog Threads Apres BBQ Dog Shirt, $22.80–$29.98 (orig. $38–$50); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Wild One All-Weather Leash, $34.80 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Handmade La Conner Henrietta’s Dog Paw Balm, $10.80 (orig. $18); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Wild One Poop Bag Carrier, $7.20 (orig. $12); nordstrom.com

Buy It! The Foggy Dog Marine Rope Dog Leash, $35.40 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Kin + Kind Waterless Pet Shampoo, $8.98 (orig. $14.99); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Ware of the Dog Set-of-Two Wool Avocado Dog Toys, $11.98 (orig. $20); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Wild One Pet Carrier, $107.98 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Laylo Pets Black Chevron Dog Bed, $74.98–$104.98 (orig. $125–$175); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Modernbeast Three Modern Mice Catnip Toys, $13.20 (orig. $22); nordstrom.com