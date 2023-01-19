Nordstrom Slashed Prices on Adorable Pet Essentials, Including Wild One Leashes for Up to 60% Off

Hurry, popular items are already low in stock

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Published on January 19, 2023 11:00 PM

Nordstrom Pet Sale
Photo: Nordstrom

All pet parents know how fun it is to treat your pets, but what's even better is dressing them up in stylish apparel and accessories. They might not enjoy it as much as we do, but it's too cute to pass up and makes for a great Instagram photo.

Thankfully, Nordstrom is having a secret sale on pet gear where popular brands like Barefoot Dreams and Wild One are up to 60 percent off, which means you can stock up without spending a ton of money. Deals include leashes, collars, bandanas, pajamas, and a cozy dog bed — all in adorable colors and patterns. There's no time to waste, though, because some items are already sold out in certain sizes.

Keep reading to see the full list of pet essentials worth shopping.

Pet Gear on Sale at Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams might be most known for its comfy blankets and loungewear, but it didn't forget about our pets. The CozyChic Leopard Pet Bed is made with a super soft microfiber cover that's removable and machine washable, making it easy to clean. Unlike other pet beds, it also has a blanket overlay that provides a small pocket for them to curl up and relax in. This feature is great for cats and dogs who prefer to burrow and feel tucked in while they sleep.

Several Nordstrom shoppers left image reviews that show how much pets love the incredibly comfortable bed. One five-star reviewer who uses the bed for their dog said: "As soon as I pulled it out of the box, he instantly laid on it… And when I pointed out to him [that] it had a built-in blanket, he immediately crawled under!"

Nordstrom Pet Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Leopard Pet Bed, $73.99 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

It's no secret that retractable leashes are rather popular, but they can actually be dangerous for dogs and their owners. A flat design is the best way to go, since it provides owners with more control and offers lots of durability. Consider the Wild One Standard All-Weather Leash while it's on sale for 40 percent off. It's coated with nylon to ensure it doesn't collect dirt and odor like cloth leashes do.

A slew of people have given this accessory a perfect rating, and one shopper even claimed it's the "best leash ever" and added that it "wipes clean and won't hurt your hand if your dog pulls suddenly."

Nordstrom Pet Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Wild One Standard All-Weather Leash, $34.80 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com

Is there really anything cuter than a dog in pajamas? Seeing pets wear any type of clothing is heartwarming, and right now this printed top for large dogs is on sale for $17. Although it won't provide a ton of extra warmth, it'll make them feel like they're wrapped in a blanket wherever they go. Plus, the stretchy material is easy to slip on and off, so it shouldn't be a struggle to dress up your pet. Grab one before all sizes are sold out.

Nordstrom Pet Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Bedhead Pajamas Print Dog Pajamas, $16.80 (orig. $24); nordstrom.com

There's no such thing as spoiling your pets too much and if you already have enough toys at home, these pet essentials are a great alternative. Below you'll find more noteworthy deals to take advantage of while you still can.

Nordstrom Pet Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Lanz of Salzburg Plaid Cotton Dog Bandana, $7.50 (orig. $12.50); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Pet Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Wild One All-Weather Dog Collar, $15.20–$17.10 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Pet Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Wild One Small All-Weather Leash, $23.20–$34.80 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Pet Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Wild One Small Waterproof Leash, $24.99 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Pet Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pet Pajamas, $15.97 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Pet Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Modern Companion Menorah Pet Bandana, $16.80 (orig. $28); nordstrom.com

