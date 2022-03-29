Beloved 3-Lb. Therapy Dog Norbert Celebrates 13th Birthday: He's 'Changed Lives for the Better'

Norbert the rescue dog and certified therapy animal, who has millions of followers on social media, spent his birthday napping, playing, and spreading cheer

Norbert is making 13 his lucky number.

Norbert — who adores giving high fives to the people he visits in nursing homes, hospitals, and school — marked the momentous occasion by taking three long naps and enjoying a walk around his neighborhood, where he spent most of the outing saying hello to his neighbors.

The rescue dog's nearest and dearest also threw a party for the pup, including a strawberry shortcake for the human attendees and a new fluffy bed for Norbert.

Norbert the dog birthday Credit: Mark Steines

"I'm so grateful for Norbert and proud of the many years of volunteering he has done as a therapy dog with me at children's hospitals and nursing homes. He has given me 13 years of lasting, heartwarming memories," Norbert's human mom Julie Steines, who adopted the canine in 2009, told PEOPLE. "Without a doubt, Norbert has changed lives for the better. High-five, Norbie! Happy 13th birthday!"

Norbert was also excited to mark the special occasion with his family and friends.

"Wow! It's my 13th birthday, and I can hardly believe I'm a teenager! I've never grown taller than 7 inches — but don't be deceived by my tiny size. I'm told I have a huge heart because I make people all over the world smile every day. It's been an honor to do that work for 13 years. It just goes to show, you don't need to be big to make A BIG difference in the world," the loveable pooch shared in a statement about his birthday.

Norbert the dog birthday Credit: Mark Steines