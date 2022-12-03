Noodle the Pug, Known for TikTok 'Bones or No Bones' Predictions, Dead at 14

Noodle the pug became a viral sensation last year for his "bones or no bones" predictions on TikTok, having since acquired 4.4 million followers and become the basis for a children's book

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 3, 2022 02:16 PM
Photo: @Jongraz/Tiktok

The beloved pug Noodle will no longer inform millions of TikTokers whether it will be a "bones or no bones" day.

Noodle's owner Jonathan Graziano announced in a solemn video posted on the platform that the cute pug, who rose to fame with his daily "bones or no bones" predictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, died at the age of 14 on Friday.

"He was at home, he was in my arms," Graziano said, tearing up. "This is incredibly sad. It's incredibly difficult. It's a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive."

Despite the tragedy, Graziano wants to "encourage" people to "celebrate [Noodle] while we're navigating this sadness."

"He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can," he continued. "And he made millions of people happy. What a run."

He ended the video by thanking his 4.4 million followers for "loving" and "embracing" the pug over the past few years and asked them to give their dogs a "cheese ball tonight, but it has to be the fake stuff."

Graziano, who adopted the pug when he was 7½ years old, captioned the post: "It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be."

Last year, he started posting videos of himself attempting to get Noodle out of bed in the morning. If the dog stood on his own, it was a "bones" day, and if he would plop back down, it was a "no bones" day.

During an appearance on Today, Graziano explained that a "bones day" meant that it ought to be a productive day, where a person goes after their "ambition" or does something they have been putting off. A "no bones day" meant that it was okay to put on a set of comfy pajamas and have a self-care day.

Noodle has since become a viral sensation, amassing millions of TikTok followers and even getting his own children's book called Noodle and the No Bones Day, which was published this year.

Graziano said that the growing popularity of the videos and response to Noodle had been "overwhelming" and "incredible."

"I get mentions from people who say it was a 'bones' day, so they decided to propose to their partner [or] they put a downpayment on their house," Graziano told Today. "A woman said the other day that it was a 'bones' day so she bought a lotto ticket and won half a million dollars."

