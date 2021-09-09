Amazon Dropped the Price of This 'Super Soft' Pet Bed — and You Can Get It for $23
A comfortable bed can make all the difference in getting a good night's sleep — and the same goes for pet beds. But for humans and pets alike, a comfy bed tends to cost a hefty chunk of change. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the coziest pet bed, and it's on sale.
The Nononfish Pet Bed comes in a variety of colors and sizes, but only the 30-inch bed in light brown is marked down. And right now, it's on sale for just $23. Designed for cats and medium-sized dogs that weigh up to 30 pounds, the pet bed is made with faux fur and has a slip-proof bottom. Around the bed's main cushion, there's a donut-shaped rim that your pet can perch their head on, and, for maximum comfort, the bed is filled with cotton and it doesn't have any zippers or metal attachments.
The bed is portable too, so you can take it with you on the go. Plus, the fluffy faux fur bed isn't just great for fall and winter. For warmer months, the bed actually comes with a cooling bamboo mat that can be inserted into the bed, according to the brand.
If your pup can't get enough of the bed, you won't have to spend too much time or energy cleaning it because it's machine washable. You can throw the pet bed in the washer and the dryer — without worrying about it losing its fluffiness.
Buy It! Nononfish Pet Bed, $23.09 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
More than 2,000 customers have given the pet bed a five-star rating, saying that it's "super soft" and that their pets simply enjoy sleeping in this bed. "My dog curled up in it literally 30 seconds after placing it down," a customer wrote. "He just loved it."
"Our sweet dog has let go of sleeping at the end of our bed for sleeping in 'her bed,'" another reviewer wrote. "There is no higher compliment for this dog bed. In her 10 years of life, she has always slept a foot beyond my feet."
There's no word on when this sale will end, so head to Amazon and shop the cozy pet bed before the deal expires. If you're looking for more deals on pet products, check out Amazon's Pets Subscribe and Save.