Amazon Dropped the Price of This 'Super Soft' Pet Bed — and You Can Get It for $23

The Nononfish Pet Bed comes in a variety of colors and sizes, but only the 30-inch bed in light brown is marked down. And right now, it's on sale for just $23. Designed for cats and medium-sized dogs that weigh up to 30 pounds, the pet bed is made with faux fur and has a slip-proof bottom. Around the bed's main cushion, there's a donut-shaped rim that your pet can perch their head on, and, for maximum comfort, the bed is filled with cotton and it doesn't have any zippers or metal attachments.