Amazon Shoppers Found an Easy Way to Keep Pet Hair Out of Their Cars—No Vacuum Necessary

Whether you're traveling long distances or just taking your pet around the corner, it only takes one ride for your car to get covered in pet hair. You've probably seen car seat covers for dogs all over the internet, but what options are there for those who have SUVs with large open trunks? Instead of using blankets and old towels to cover your car, you can use a cargo liner that's specifically designed to fit practically any SUV. Not only does it keep pet hair from clinging to the fabric in your car, but it's also waterproof, so it protects against accidents, too. The best part is that it's on sale on Amazon for just $35 right now.