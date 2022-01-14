Amazon Shoppers Found an Easy Way to Keep Pet Hair Out of Their Cars—No Vacuum Necessary
Whether you're traveling long distances or just taking your pet around the corner, it only takes one ride for your car to get covered in pet hair. You've probably seen car seat covers for dogs all over the internet, but what options are there for those who have SUVs with large open trunks? Instead of using blankets and old towels to cover your car, you can use a cargo liner that's specifically designed to fit practically any SUV. Not only does it keep pet hair from clinging to the fabric in your car, but it's also waterproof, so it protects against accidents, too. The best part is that it's on sale on Amazon for just $35 right now.
Order the Njnj Pet Cargo Liner now while it's $20 off. It will arrive in as little as three days, so you can use it right away. The liner has side flaps and a bumper cover with sticky fabric to ensure it completely covers the trunk of your car without sliding around. Users also enjoy that it has a large zipper pocket that's convenient for storing pet essentials and anything you don't want getting dirty while the animals are along for the ride. When it's time to give the cover a good clean, simply toss it in the washing machine and let it air dry, and it'll be as good as new.
"I was [a] little skeptical about purchasing this liner because our dog tears everything, so I wasn't sure if the material would be thick [enough]. I have to say that we have been using it a lot and [are] very pleased with it," wrote one satisfied customer who said it's worth the money. "No more spending time vacuuming after each trip. I can just take the liner out and shake it off without having dog hair all over my car. I will definitely order another one for my husband's truck."
Buy It! NjNj Pet Cargo Liner, $34.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
Another perk is it takes less than a minute to install thanks to its adjustable straps and nonslip silicone backing that prevents pets from sliding around as you drive over rough terrains or make sharp turns. It helps keep them safe and can also reduce their anxiety by keeping the ride more steady.
"I wish I found this sooner," said one five-star reviewer. "It was a recommendation from a friend, and I have to say, I was quite impressed with it. The materials it's made from are really solid, and it was really easy to install it. The dog loves the quilting as well. My interior will not [need] to be cleaned every weekend now!"
This cargo liner is easy to install and clean, and it protects your vehicle from pet hair and scratches, so it's no wonder hundreds of shoppers are raving about it. Don't hesitate to add this gem to your cart because the sale won't last forever.
