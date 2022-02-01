The next level up is intermediate, which is the Hound Dog Brick Puzzle, available for a whopping 40 percent off for a limited time. This is an affordable option to get you started, and if your pup is struggling to figure it out, users said it's helpful to show the dog how to find the treat at least once. This puzzle challenges your dog to find treats by sliding, lifting, and flipping pieces. Start with one piece of the puzzle at a time so they can work their way up and discover new things each time they use it. Once they become familiar with how it works, you can move up to an advanced puzzle and switch them out from time to time, or use them simultaneously like one verified TikToker @goldenretrieverlife, whose popular video has reached more than 11,000 likes.