These Dog Puzzles Are a Unique Way to Keep Your Pup Entertained for Hours, and They're All Over TikTok
It's easy for dogs to get bored and restless throughout the day, especially while their owners are at work and running errands. Setting up enrichment activities before leaving the house keeps them stimulated and occupied while you're away. According to a study at Purdue University, enrichment for dogs can "increase foraging behavior," which in turn "may decrease unwanted behaviors such as excessive barking. It may also help increase physical activity, benefiting the animal's overall condition." The study says nutritional enrichment can include hiding food, switching up their treats, and using dog treat puzzles. If you aren't sure where to start, there are a few enrichment puzzles for dogs that are all over TikTok right now and are highly rated by Amazon shoppers.
The Nina Ottosson collection of dog puzzles on Amazon has enrichment toys for all ages and skill levels. There are three in particular that have stirred up a frenzy within the TikTok pet community, are being featured on several accounts, and are Amazon best sellers. Plus, each puzzle is backed by thousands of five-star reviews. If you think your dog needs an introduction to this variety of toy, it's suggested to start on a beginner level with the round puzzle. It's not one we've seen on TikTok, but would be great for smaller dogs and puppies. (Note that these toys should be used under supervision if you have an aggressive chewer or are working with a beginner.)
The next level up is intermediate, which is the Hound Dog Brick Puzzle, available for a whopping 40 percent off for a limited time. This is an affordable option to get you started, and if your pup is struggling to figure it out, users said it's helpful to show the dog how to find the treat at least once. This puzzle challenges your dog to find treats by sliding, lifting, and flipping pieces. Start with one piece of the puzzle at a time so they can work their way up and discover new things each time they use it. Once they become familiar with how it works, you can move up to an advanced puzzle and switch them out from time to time, or use them simultaneously like one verified TikToker @goldenretrieverlife, whose popular video has reached more than 11,000 likes.
The second enrichment activity shown in their video is the Casino Puzzle, which is a level three advanced toy. This one challenges them to pull and slide objects to reveal their reward. Once they get accustomed to how the game is played, you can lock the drawers in place to make it even more challenging, or do a mix of both locked and unlocked drawers. TikTok user @k9health posted a video testing out the Casino Puzzle and said it was a successful activity after showing her dog where to unlock the drawers. Along with this TikToker, tons of Amazon shoppers had good things to report about it, too.
"My Standard Poodle mix who is 10, loves this puzzle. He is difficult to buy for, since almost every puzzle toy I've bought for him is too easy to keep him entertained," said one satisfied customer. "This puzzle was challenging for him when I first got it out of the box (I didn't show him how to work the drawers and locks at all as an extra challenge), and it quickly became one of his favorites. This is also durable, as it was tested a few times during his frustrations when he would pick it up and throw it or try to dig the locks apart."
If you want more than one advanced puzzle on hand or prefer something with more reward opportunities, the Challenge Slider might be for you. To fill it with treats, you can either slide the pieces open individually to show your dog how to use it or you can pull out the entire tray for a quick fill before playtime. It's recommended to let your dog try the puzzle on their own first before showing them how it works. The best part is it's super durable. as TikTok user @fndogdude demonstrates in their video where they flip the puzzle several times in the air to mix up the pieces before allowing the dog to figure it out. "It teaches your dog that thinking is rewarding," they said.
These puzzles are a great way to exercise your dog's mind and keep them entertained longer than a traditional chew toy or stuffed animal would. Plus, they're relatively affordable and thousands of shoppers swear by them, so you really can't go wrong. Add one, or all of them, to your cart before they gain more traction on TikTok and risk selling out.
Buy It! Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Brick Puzzle, $14.95 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Treat Casino Puzzle, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Treat Puzzle Challenge Slider, $29.99; amazon.com
