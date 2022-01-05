Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Enjoy Fun-Filled Snow Day with Her Adorable Dog Maverick

Nina Dobrev adopted Maverick in 2017, and she’s been the actress’s constant companion ever since

Nina Dobrev and boyfriend Shaun White aren't the only ones who are enjoying the post-holiday snow.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 32, got her pup Maverick all bundled up to enjoy the winter weather on Tuesday, posting a series of photos — including one of Maverick wearing a fur-lined coat — on Instagram, simply captioning the collection of pictures, "snow daze."

Additionally, Dobrev posted a few candid shots of her and White, 35, including one of the pair goofing off by their large black truck, as well as a selfie of the couple seemingly on top of a mountain with a gorgeous tree-lined backdrop in the distance.

Dobrev looked stunning in a matching, multi-colored beanie and sweater set, which complemented Maverick's cute coat, while her Olympic snowboarder boyfriend's all-black getup rounded out the trio's winter looks.

Fans of the Love Hard actress know that Dobrev is one of the most dedicated dog parents out there.

Dobrev first debuted her four-legged BFF on Instagram in 2017, after she adopted Maverick when she was just a puppy.

A year later, she paid tribute to her constant companion, penning a hilariously sweet post about Maverick on Valentine's Day, which is also the pup's birthday – or so she says.

"Happy Birthday to my little valentine. It's so fitting that I find a love puppy, born on Feb 14th (let's be real, she's a rescue. I have no idea when she was born. But the shelter said she was 10 weeks old when I got her, which would have been around the second week of February so I obviously chose FEBRUARY 14TH ... duh)," she wrote.