Nicole Richie likes the finer things in life … for her chickens.

The multi hyphenate has always been open about the deep love she has for her birds, which she reportedly “begged” husband Joel Madden to get her.

According to InStyle, Richie’s feathered friends have their own garden boxes filled with vegetables just for them. (Their celebrity mom felt this was a fair trade, since the animals allow her family to eat their eggs.)

But not all the eggs the chickens produce are for eating: At least one of the precious pets recently hatched some little chicks of her own based on Richie’s Instagram story.

On Wednesday, Richie posted several shots of her family members holding the baby chicks, a.k.a. “the new Maddens.” She followed up with more information on Sunday, introducing them as Ivy, Sibby and Dixie Chick.

“They are 4 days old and all fit together in the palm of my hand. They don’t do much right now but sleep, urinate on me, and try to attack me… So it kind of feels like my marriage. I’m obsessed!” she wrote.