Nicole Kidman Gets Her First Dog Ever: 'Been Waiting My Whole Life for This!'  

By Robyn Merrett
July 11, 2019 12:39 AM

Nicole Kidman is officially a dog mom!

On Wednesday, Kidman, 52, revealed on Instagram that she got her first fur baby and she couldn’t be happier.

The Big Little Lies star shared a sweet photo of herself snuggling up to what appears to be a small red poodle.

“My first puppy,” Kidman captioned the shot, adding “Actually my first dog. Been waiting my whole life for this! 🐶”

Kidman did not share what she named the adorable pooch.

The news prompted several celebrities and fans to flood Kidman’s comment section with congratulatory messages.

“So cute!” Isla Fisher wrote.

“You’re gonna have a friend for life!” country singer Kimberly Schlapman commented.

Nicole Kidman/Instagram

“I don’t know if I’m happier for Nicole Kidman getting a dog or for the dog that’s getting a Nicole Kidman,” one fan wrote.

“Nothing better. This little fluff ball will love you like no other,” another user said.

In addition to caring for her new pet, Kidman is a mom to daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8, with husband Keith Urban. The actress also shares son Connor and daughter Isabella Jane with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The new addition to the family comes after Kidman attended Giorgio Armani Privé’s fall/winter showcase during Paris Fashion Week and sat in the front row between Urban, 51, and her TV-husband Alexander Skarsgård.

Photographers caught her not only holding Urban’s hand but also affectionately placing her hand on Skarsgård’s knee.

 

