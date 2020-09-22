Nicole Kidman Adopts Rescue Cat Named Louis: 'Newest Member of Our Fur Family'

On Tuesday, the star of The Undoing, 53, announced on her Instagram page that she adopted a black-and-white rescue cat. "Meet the newest member of our fur-family, Louis! ❤️ #rescuecat 🐾," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of the kitty going in for a kiss on Kidman's nose.

The Oscar winner also shared a video of her new pet, in which she can be heard saying, "Louis, hi, welcome. We love you, Louis," as she pets the lovable cat.

Louis joins Kidman's two other cats, Ginger and Snow, plus her dog Jules, whom she welcomed in July 2019 — her first-ever pet dog. "My first puppy," Kidman captioned a snapshot of herself holding the puppy close at the time, adding, "Actually my first dog. Been waiting my whole life for this! 🐶"

Kidman — who shares two children with husband Urban, 52, daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9 — splits her time between Nashville and Australia, where she keeps lots of farm animals, she told You magazine last year.

"They’re a little fierce," said Kidman of the alpacas at the time. "They make noises, they spit and they can bite. We have chickens as well. Alpacas, 10 fish, and two cats … I really am a cat person. I’ve just got one of those carriers ... those backpacks that you can put them in."

Kidman explained that she takes her cats on hikes with a backpack designed to tote felines.

"[It's] a cat carrier that’s a backpack and it has a window that they can peek out of and it’s got air and everything and they love it," she said. "I was actually going to post a picture of it and then I thought, 'Oh, I don’t want to do that.' But I may still because it is really cute. They hop in. They can’t wait to get in."

For International Cat Day in August 2019, Kidman marked the occasion by posting a gallery of throwback personal photos that showed her with pet cats she had throughout her childhood.

"I’ve always been a cat girl (and now I’m a cat and dog girl! 😉)," she wrote at the time. "Celebrating #InternationalCatDay with a #TBT of some of the cats I grew up with: Priscilla, Chauncy and Gregory 😻."