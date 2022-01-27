"Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth," Nicolas Cage told the Los Angeles Times about his pet

Nicolas Cage Has an 'Intelligent' Pet Crow Named Hoogan: ' I Like the Goth Element'

Nicolas Cage is a fan of the goth life.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 58-year-old actor revealed he has a pet crow named Hoogan, who lives in a geodesic dome at Cage's Las Vegas home, and that he picked the pet for a particular reason.

"Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth," Cage told the outlet.

The star of the upcoming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — where Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself — added that the crow sometimes speaks to him.

"He has taken to calling me names … it's comical, at least, it is to me," Cage said, per the Los Angeles Times.

"When I leave the room, he'll say, 'Bye,' and then go, 'Ass,' " he continued.

The Pig actor also shared that he has a four-year-old Maine Coon cat named Merlin and a second feline named Teegra.

Paper Street Films' Screening Of "The Runner" - Arrivals Nicolas Cage | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cage is set to play Dracula in the upcoming horror movie Renfield. The self-proclaimed "goth" will begin shooting Renfield next month and shared some of his hopes for the film in his Los Angeles Times interview.

"The key, I think, is movement," said Cage. "I saw a movie called Malignant, and the director James Wan and the actress [Annabelle Wallis] created this choreography that was terrifying. So I'm hoping to do something like that where Dracula can either glide or move like Sadako in Ringu."