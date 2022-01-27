Nicolas Cage Has an 'Intelligent' Pet Crow Named Hoogan: ' I Like the Goth Element'
Nicolas Cage is a fan of the goth life.
In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 58-year-old actor revealed he has a pet crow named Hoogan, who lives in a geodesic dome at Cage's Las Vegas home, and that he picked the pet for a particular reason.
"Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth," Cage told the outlet.
The star of the upcoming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — where Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself — added that the crow sometimes speaks to him.
"He has taken to calling me names … it's comical, at least, it is to me," Cage said, per the Los Angeles Times.
"When I leave the room, he'll say, 'Bye,' and then go, 'Ass,' " he continued.
The Pig actor also shared that he has a four-year-old Maine Coon cat named Merlin and a second feline named Teegra.
RELATED: Things You Never Knew About Nicolas Cage: The Influence of His Exotic Pets, Why He'll Never Retire, and More
RELATED: Things You Never Knew About Nicolas Cage: The Influence of His Exotic Pets, Why He'll Never Retire and More
Cage is set to play Dracula in the upcoming horror movie Renfield. The self-proclaimed "goth" will begin shooting Renfield next month and shared some of his hopes for the film in his Los Angeles Times interview.
"The key, I think, is movement," said Cage. "I saw a movie called Malignant, and the director James Wan and the actress [Annabelle Wallis] created this choreography that was terrifying. So I'm hoping to do something like that where Dracula can either glide or move like Sadako in Ringu."
Cage is married to Riko Shibata. The 27-year-old actress is the Oscar winner's fifth wife. The pair, who wed on Feb. 16, 2021, are expecting their first baby together. The child will be Cage's third. He is already a father to sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, from previous relationships.