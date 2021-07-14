The two made their debut as a married couple on Tuesday at the Pig premiere in Los Angeles, and Cage gave some insight into how they got together

Nicolas Cage on the Role Wife Riko Shibata's Pet Flying Squirrels Had in Their Relationship

For Nicolas Cage, his wife's unusual pets sealed the deal on him marrying her.

At the recent premiere of his latest film, Pig, Cage, 57, and his wife Riko Shibata made their red carpet debut as a married couple.

Cage opened up to ET about how they met, noting that a shared love of exotic pets was one of the things that initially drew them to each other.

"We met in Japan and I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common," Cage said in the interview. "She likes animals, too, so I asked her, 'Do you have any pets?' And she said, 'Yes, I have flying squirrels.' She had two sugar gliders... I thought, 'That's it. This this could work out.'"

Riko Shibata, left, and Nicolas Cage arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pig", at the Nuart Theatre Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"I'm quite excited to take a picture with her," Cage told ET.

At the time of their wedding, Cage told PEOPLE, "We are very happy."