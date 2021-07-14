Nicolas Cage on the Role Wife Riko Shibata's Pet Flying Squirrels Had in Their Relationship
The two made their debut as a married couple on Tuesday at the Pig premiere in Los Angeles, and Cage gave some insight into how they got together
For Nicolas Cage, his wife's unusual pets sealed the deal on him marrying her.
At the recent premiere of his latest film, Pig, Cage, 57, and his wife Riko Shibata made their red carpet debut as a married couple.
Cage opened up to ET about how they met, noting that a shared love of exotic pets was one of the things that initially drew them to each other.
"We met in Japan and I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common," Cage said in the interview. "She likes animals, too, so I asked her, 'Do you have any pets?' And she said, 'Yes, I have flying squirrels.' She had two sugar gliders... I thought, 'That's it. This this could work out.'"
The couple had a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" about five months ago, a rep for Cage told PEOPLE, but this was their first appearance together on a red carpet.
"I'm quite excited to take a picture with her," Cage told ET.
After their Las Vegas wedding — Cage's fifth — the two have been spotted out and about together, taking carriage rides through Central Park in N.Y.C. and checking out Cage's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
At the time of their wedding, Cage told PEOPLE, "We are very happy."
