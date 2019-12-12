There’s doggie drama at the Jonas house!

During an appearance on The Late Late Show on Wednesday, Nick Jonas opened up about how his new German Shepard puppy, Gino — a gift from wife Priyanka Chopra for the couple’s first wedding anniversary — is causing competition with Chopra’s pup, Diana.

Before revealing details about the beef between the two dogs, the “Sucker” singer, 27, explained that he and Chopra discussed adding another pooch to their family before the anniversary.

“I had mentioned it two weeks prior to when she had actually gotten the puppy for me,” the Jumanji star told guest host Anthony Anderson. “We were talking about this new house that we got and how we’re really excited to move in and everything else, and I said ‘Now we can get a German Shepard’ and she thought I knew somehow about the surprise.”

After the Quantico actress, 37, shrugged off the suggestion, Jonas said he “put [the idea] out of my mind, I stopped thinking about it and then I woke up to Gino, my new puppy.”

Now that Gino is a part of the family, Jonas said the “problem is there is already some division in the family.”

While Jonas explained that he “sort of adopted” Diana when he and Chopra got together, the two dogs are unfortunately at odds with one another.

“We put both our dogs on Instagram and Diana’s been on Instagram for about a year and a half, and Gino, he doubled her followers in a day,” the “Jealous” singer admitted. “She was not happy about that.”

Since setting up Gino’s account just weeks ago, the famous pooch has gained nearly 330,000 followers, while Diana remains at almost 150,000.

Despite the furry feud, Gino continues to be “a bundle of joy” and Jonas hopes his pet will not only keep him smiling but healthy, too.

“We’re trying to train him to also be a diabetic awareness dog,” the Type 1 diabetic shared. “So, he might be able to detect whenever I’m having low blood sugar or high blood sugar or whatever it is.”

The addition of Gino to the family comes almost one year to the day after Jonas and Chopra tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra’s home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018. The pair also wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day, and subsequently held several wedding receptions.