Sunday's NFL Game Between the Texans and Titans Had a Special Audience — 200 Adoptable Pets

The Tennessee Titans teamed up with Mars Petcare to help pets find forever homes during the Better Cities for Pets adoption weekend—

During Sunday's NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans — which ended in a 42 -36 victory for the Titans — at-home viewers might've spotted their future pet sitting in one of the seats of Nissan Stadium.

The Titans partnered with Mars Petcare this month as part of the pet food company's Better Cities for Pets Adoption Weekend. The annual event raises awareness and interest in pet adoption, helping hundreds of pets find homes each year, and was expanded for 2020 — a year that has seen a surge in pet adoptions as more and more animal lovers seek out the companionship of a pet during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the Better Cities for Pets Adoption Weekend was held virtually, from Oct. 17-18, and included five shelters in central Tennessee and Houston, Texas that are part of the Mars Petcare's Better Cities for Pets program. For the weekend, Mars Petcare covered all the adoption fees from these shelters up to $100,000, making it easier for families to give a home to a rescue pet. Adopters were also treated to pet food and other supplies needed for helping a furry friend settle into their new home.

Image zoom Donald Page/Tennessee Titans

To support the effort, the Tennessee Titans filled 200 seats of Nissan Stadium with giant cutouts of adoptable pets for their games against the Texans. Viewers were encouraged to visit www.BetterCitiesforPets.com/AdoptionWeekend2020 to learn more about bringing home one of the pets they spotted in the stadium. If a certain dog or cat caught your eye during Sunday's game, the website is full of information that could help you meet your perfect pet match.

Image zoom Donald Page/Tennessee Titans