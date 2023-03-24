Newly Adopted Dog Holds Owner's Hand 'the Whole Way Home' from the Shelter — Watch!

Loki the rescue dog was quick to show his new owner how happy he was to be adopted

By Kelli Bender
Published on March 24, 2023 05:31 PM

Loki the rescue dog is an appreciative pup.

According to WPDE, Abigail Arellano recently adopted a dog named Loki from the Oconee Humane Society in Seneca, South Carolina.

Moments after Loki left the shelter, riding in the passenger seat of Arellano's car, he started to show his gratitude.

On the trip to Loki's new abode, the dog reached out a paw to Arellano and placed it on his new pet parent's hand. The pair held hands for the entire car ride home.

Arellano documented the adorable act of appreciation in a TikTok video. In the social media clip, Loki sits peacefully in the passenger's seat of Arellano's car, watching the world outside the window with his paw firmly planted in his owner's hand.

"I just adopted this dog and he held my hand the whole way home," Arellano wrote on top of the video, adding, "He's such a sweet boy" in the clip's caption.

The precious moment has received over 7.1 million views on TikTok and more than 1.4 million likes.

https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/641eba6c-5ea6-44c1-b602-6a7b9de356b0/00e62cb0-d5ed-47d1-b187-5b9dbab513a9/main.mp4

Arellano has continued to update Loki's new fans on how the dog is adjusting to his new home. Loki "is settling in great and happy to have a home," the dog mom shared in a recent TikTok post that included a video of Arellano explaining the canine's backstory.

In the clip, Arellano shares she first met Loki at the Oconee Humane Society's low-cost vet clinic where she works. Loki arrived at the shelter very ill and required treatment before he was ready for adoption. Arellano fostered the dog while he finished his treatment and ended up falling in love with the pup. While Loki had to return to the clinic after his foster stay, Arellano adopted him from the Oconee Humane Society as soon as Loki was ready for a forever home.

When PEOPLE contacted Arellano for comment, the pet parent shared how grateful she was to the doctors at the Oconee Humane Society's lost-cost vet clinic for saving Loki's life.

For those looking for a loving dog like Loki, numerous pets at the Oconee Humane Society are still available for adoption.

