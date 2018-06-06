Your Wednesday Cute: Meet the Adorable Newborn Baby Gorilla of the Riverbanks Zoo

The Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, is making room for one more.

On Monday, the zoo welcomed a western lowland gorilla baby.

The little ape was born to mom Kazi and dad Cenzoo. The whole family is doing well, reports the zoo.

The Riverbanks Zoo shared several photos of the baby on Facebook; most of the images show the infant gorilla wearing a big smile, cuddled up to mom.

The shots are earning “aww”s across the Internet and have already been shared more than 2,000 times.

Courtesy Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

“This is an exciting time for Riverbanks, our members and guests, and the community,” said John Davis, Director of Animal Care and Welfare at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, in a statement. “Kazi has been a great mother throughout her pregnancy, and we anticipate that she will continue to provide the best care for her infant.”

Courtesy Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

The Gorilla Base Camp at the zoo is currently closed to allow Kazi, the newborn and the rest of the group — which includes dad and two other females gorillas — time to bond together. Based on how introductions are going so far, it seems like the baby gorilla will be a great fit for the happy family.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

Courtesy Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

“The infant began nursing shortly after delivery and appears to be bonding well with mom,” Davis added. “The first 72 hours postpartum is the most critical. Animal care staff will continue to closely monitor Kazi and her infant and the entire family troop.”