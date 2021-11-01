The pekapeka long-tailed bat, one of New Zealand's two native land mammals, entered the Bird of the Year contest for the first time in 2021 and won the top honor

New Zealand's Popular Bird of the Year Award Goes to Bat: 'We Certainly Ruffled Some Feathers'

New Zealand's Bird of the Year award just went to an imposter.

Each year the annual competition, known as Te Manu Ronognui o te Tau (or Bird of the Year), crowns one flier based on votes from animal lovers. Bird of the Year raises awareness about New Zealand's native bird species and how humans can help protect them.

Since New Zealand only has two native land mammals, both bats, Bird of the Year decided to allow the winged creatures to enter the 2021 contest. In its first year in the running, the pekapeka long-tailed bat earned the most votes and won the 2021 award.

"This is the first time New Zealand's only land mammal has been included in Bird of the Year, and it has flown away with the title. These flying furballs are threatened by the same problems as our native birds - predators, habitat loss, and climate change. The more we do to protect them, the more it helps their feathered friends and vice versa," Bird of the Year wrote of the 2021 winner on its website.

According to NBC News, second place went to a flightless parrot — and last year's winner — called the kakapo, which lost this year by just under 3,000 votes. While New Zealand's birds and bats both need protection, and the voters chose the bat as the victor, some bird lovers are peeved a mammal took home the title for 2021.

"We certainly ruffled some feathers," Laura Keown, a communications adviser at Forest & Bird, the conservation group that organizes the annual online contest, told the outlet.

"The scandals make it funny and get people laughing," she added, "and if we can get people laughing and learning about native species, then I think we've really achieved what Bird of the Year is all about."