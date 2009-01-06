New You Tube Hit: Doggies Decorate For Christmas!

Who needs elves when you have a pack of well-mannered dogs who clean up and decorate your Christmas tree while you are gone? A Hungarian dog training school, Kutyasuli, posted the video just before Christmas and ended up with a YouTube phenomena that 1.8 million people have watched. (We found it thanks to Bark-N-Blog)

You may be sick of the holidays, but trust us, you won’t want to miss the cheery video.

Eight dogs do everything from putting ornaments on the tree to turning on the lights. Pako, an Argentinean Mastiff, who belongs to the trainer, Nora Vámosi-Nagy, nudges presents under the tree. A poodle named Yoda climbs a ladder to string tinsel.

Vámosi-Nagy says the video only took about six hours to make. Their owners all have other jobs but got hooked on training at the school, which uses clickers and emphasizes training handlers instead of dogs. ” We were very surprised and happy to see the success of the video, and feel good that it made so many people smile,” she said.