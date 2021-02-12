Spend Valentine's Day With Your Dog at This Restaurant Offering Two-Course Meals For Pups

The Wilson at INNSiDE by Meliá New York Nomad is serving pet-friendly meals — which include a main course and dessert — to dining dogs through February

The INNSiDE by Meliá New York Nomad is all about catering to animal lovers and their pets.

The New York City hotel recently partnered with Paw.com to offer a truly plush package for pet owners looking to staycation or get away with their pups. Dogs under 30 pounds can stay at INNSiDE by Meliá New York Nomad for a one-time fee of $100 per room, per stay.

Pet guests will be greeted with a PupRug pet bed and matching waterproof and scratch-proof PupProtectorblanket from Paw.com in their rooms. Canines will also find PupLounge outdoor beds to relax in the hotel's outdoor spaces.

There are pet perks for dogs of all sizes who are just stopping by the hotel too. For the month of February, the hotel's lobby-level restaurant The Wilson is offering pet-friendly, two-course meals for dogs, so canines can dine along with their owners. This means that pet parents and their pups can have a Valentine's Day meal together.

If you decide to take your dog out on a Valentine's Day date to The Wilson, you can expect to be seated in the bistro's heated outdoor space with your pet. Humans will be served high-quality, northeastern style seafood, and, for $55, your dog can dine with you. Canines will have the option of either True North Salmon or Grilled Chicken for their main course. Both of these pet-friendly entrees come with steamed vegetables and dessert. For an additional $3, owners can opt to end the meal with a snack for their pups, sending them home with peanut butter-flavored dog biscuits.

