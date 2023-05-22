Canine Couple Barks 'I Do' at N.Y.C Dog Wedding by Celebrity Event Designer Amanda Orso

Amanda Orso of High-Low Hostess can add "dog wedding planner" to her list of event design services!

The celebrity party entrepreneur spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about throwing a dog wedding for her Shorkie (Shih Tzu/Yorkie mix) puppy in N.Y.C. and noted that the requests for canine events have been pouring in ever since.

"They're about a year old. So a little young!" Orso jokes to PEOPLE about the canine couple's May 6 nuptials, which had a mix of roughly 25 two-legged and four-legged "well-dressed" guests in attendance.

"The amount of interest over the dog wedding kind of blew my mind," she says of the response she's been getting from friends, clients, and even her Uber driver.

"It was actually my daughter's idea. She's like, 'Wouldn't it be fabulous to have this dog wedding?' And I thought, no," Orso laughs. "I had just gotten back from a lot of travel, and I thought the last thing I want to do is plan a dog wedding that sounds so ridiculous and silly. But, you know, the older I get, the more I'm absolutely into celebrating everything, the big and the small."

Jean Pierre Uys

Jean Pierre Uys

Continues Orso, "After a while, I thought, okay, let's do it. Let's host a dog wedding. Let's put this on. So it was actually our dog Eve that married a couple's dog Nacho that we know through my daughter's school."

"We had a full-fledged wedding for these two pups and basically treated it as if it were sort of a backyard wedding," says Orso, who hosted the celebration on her Manhattan balcony, complete with party favors and wedding décor.

Jean Pierre Uys

"Champagne is synonymous with any big celebration and any wedding, of course," Orso adds. "So we got the Woof Clicquot dog toys" and "[stuffed] cigars for the boys."

East Village Pizza supplied the heart-shaped pies for the low-pressure affair (no bridezillas here!) Orso even found peanut butter and bacon-flavored bubbles for her guests to blow for the bride and groom. "Again, the same thing you would do for a human wedding. We just tried to replicate it, you know, in a cute, creative way."

Jean Pierre Uys

As for the bride's attire, "She wore a long train and changed into a shorter dress for the party. You know, so she could dance and play and have a good time."

Nacho, the groom, "wore a tuxedo and bow tie, of course."

Jean Pierre Uys

Naturally, "Puppy Love" by Paul Anka served as the couple's theme song, and Eve the bride walked down the aisle to the traditional "Canon in D."

Orso, who even hired an ordained minister, noted that dog wedding hosts could go over the top with a diamond leash or just scoop up one like Eve's at Petco.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jean Pierre Uys

Jean Pierre Uys

As for the cake, Orso had a "proper cake for the humans," and rather than a cake smash, "the dogs kind of just smashed their own faces in a dog cake," she laughed, adding she also couldn't resist doing full-out florals for the festivities:

"If I'm having a proper party, I'm going to do it the right way."

Jean Pierre Uys

Though Orso caters to her guests, she also likes to remind fellow hosts to choose things they enjoy.

"In general, people want a party that feels unique," the designer, who has thrown parties for names like Caitlyn Jenner and Fergie, told PEOPLE last January when she gave party tips. "To execute an event that feels distinctive, pick a theme or detail that resonates with you and that you can carry out in every way."