New York Woman Begs for Public's Help in Finding Her Dog, Stolen from Her Car

Image zoom Courtesy Fifi Ho

It was just supposed to be a quick stop, but for Fifi Ho, it turned into a nightmare.

On Dec. 1, the New York resident parked her car in front of Manhattan’s Sweets Bakery in the Chinatown neighborhood, leaving poodle Teddy inside for the brief errand. When she returned to her car, Teddy was gone, along with his black mesh carrier.

According to NBC 4 New York, Ho went door to door asking if anyone had seen the dog, and was eventually able to get building security footage that showed someone walking with what appeared to be Teddy’s carrier.

“I’m his world. He’s mine too. I live by myself he’s the only one I’ve got,” Ho told NBC. “I couldn’t imagine my life without him.”

Since the incident, Ho has been using Facebook to try and find her dog, sharing the surveillance video and photos of the pup.

“I’ve had him since he’s puppy and in October we’ve just celebrated his 6th birthday with him,” she wrote in one post of the emotional support pet. “I’ve never thought that he would be stolen.”

Image zoom Courtesy Fifi Ho

Telling NBC she has faced “mean comments” for leaving her dog in the car at all, Ho said she wanted the dog to come with her on her excursion, and left him for less than “30 mins,” in part because many food establishments don’t allow pets inside.

“I always make sure he’s comfortable before I walk out of the car,” she said. “I would never jeopardize his well-being. I don’t know if he was taken under good faith or he was stolen. Whatever the reason was, please return Teddy to me.”

Ho — who is offering an undisclosed reward for Teddy’s return — also expressed frustration with the NYPD, which, according to her, hasn’t assigned a detective to the case.

“If it were an actual baby then people would take it more seriously,” she wrote on Facebook. “Teddy’s loss is the result of a crime.”

Anyone with information about Teddy — who is about 10 lbs., tan and neutered — can call 646-520-6636 or share a tip here.