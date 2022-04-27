New York City's Department of Sanitation announced that dog owners or walkers who don't clean up after their pets will be fined up to $250

New York City to Crack Down on Dog Owners Who Don't Pick Up Pet Waste: 'There Is No Poop Fairy'

New York City officials are cracking down on local pet owners.

On Tuesday, the Department of Sanitation announced plans for stricter enforcement of the city's "Curb Your Dog" law for dog owners who don't clean up their pet's poop from city streets, parks, and sidewalks.

"Keeping New York City clean is a ruff job, and any New York dog owner who thinks they can ignore their responsibilities is barking up the wrong tree," sanitation commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement about the increase in dog poop complaints in N.Y.C., per the New York Post.

Tisch added that sanitation officers would be looking for pet owners who fail to clean up after their dogs. Those who don't pick up their pup's poop will be hit with up to a $250 fine under the city's "Curb Your Dog" law, which was passed back in 1978.

"Our enforcement agents may not collar people over this, but they won't just roll over, either — they will write tickets," Tisch continued. "Bagging and properly disposing of pet waste shows you respect your neighbors and your sanitation workers, and we thank councilmember Bottcher for working to bring this problem to heel."

City Councilman Erik Bottcher publically introduced the new "There Is No Poop Fairy" campaign, which encourages pet owners to do their part to keep N.Y.C. clean of dog poop. Bottcher called the issue more than a "minor inconvenience" and urged New Yorkers to be more responsible.

"There is no poop fairy. Your dog's mess is not going to magically disappear. Please pick up after your dog! It's the right thing to do," Bottcher tweeted.

Some pet owners are optimistic about the increased enforcement and hope to see cleaner sidewalks throughout the city.