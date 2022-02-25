Puppy Love: New Study Indicates Dogs Mourn the Death of Their Canine Companions

A study shows that dogs who lived with another dog showed negative behavioral changes following their death

A new study indicates that dogs have the ability to grieve, and express negative emotions in reaction to the death of other dogs they have lived with.

The study, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday, states that dogs who lived with a companion dog that died "changed both in terms of activities ('playing', 'sleeping', and 'eating') and emotions (fearfulness), which occurred as a function of the quality of the relationship between the two animals."

Using results from 426 Italian adults "who had owned at least two dogs, one of whom died while the other was still alive," researchers found that "a dog may show grief-related behavioral and emotional patterns when a close conspecific dies, with aspects of the latter possibly related to the owner's emotional status."

Participants in the study reported "several negative behavioral changes" in their surviving pet after the death of the other dog.

According to the study, dogs sought more attention, played less, had a lower level of activity, and slept more. They also had decreased appetites and increased vocalization.

Ninety-two percent of those participating in the study said their two dogs had lived together for over a year prior to one of the dogs dying. Still, the study indicated that the amount of time the dogs lived together did not affect the likelihood of behavioral changes.

To prevent bias in the study, the researchers cross-referenced reports and used statistical analysis to determine if owners were correctly identifying behavioral changes in their pets.

"This particular structure of the questionnaire, and the statistical analyses we run, allowed us to identify when participants' responses concerning a dog's changes were more likely to be influenced by their own perceptions and emotions," Federica Pirrone, a lecturer of veterinary ethology and animal welfare at the University of Milan and senior author of the study, told Vice of the findings.

"As for many aspects, therefore, it was possible to make this influence emerge or, on the contrary, to exclude it, making it more likely that the reported changes were real," she continued.

Pirrone said that after completing the study published in Scientific Reports, and she her colleagues "are already working on the next step of the project, which aims to confirm that the dogs are responding to the 'loss' of an affiliate, and hopefully to even discover whether dogs are only responding to such loss, or even to their 'death' per se."