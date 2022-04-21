New Puppy Becomes a Golden Retriever After Sniffing Out a Stash of Rare Coins on His First Walk

Adam Clark, 51, with his new puppy Ollie, the truffle hunting dog.

Adam Clark, 51, with his new puppy Ollie, the truffle hunting dog.

A family's new puppy is already worth its weight in gold.

Adam Clark, 51, brought home Ollie, a Lagotto Romagnolo, as a surprise for his nine-year-old daughter Alicia Clark last month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Lagotto Romagnolo is a breed known for its truffle hunting skills. On March 30, Ollie's owners decided to see what the pup could sniff out on his first walk around the local fields. The young dog stumbled upon a small fortune.

To Adam's delight and utter disbelief, Ollie instinctively dug up 15 gold sovereign pieces, likely dating back to the nineteenth century.

Adam, who works in property, took the gold coins to be examined by Chards Coin and Bullion Dealer in Blackpool, England. The business valued Ollie's find at close to $8,000.

Adam Clark, 51, with his new puppy Ollie, the truffle hunting dog. Credit: Lee McLean/SWNS

The landlord is thrilled with the treasure but believes the real prize is Ollie himself, dubbing him his very own "gold hunter."

"When we got him, we thought he seemed special," Adam told SWNS.

Adam Clark, 51, with his new puppy Ollie, the truffle hunting dog. Credit: Lee McLean/SWNS

"Alicia was over the moon, and we couldn't wait to take him out for his first walk," he added of the day Ollie found the loot. "We'd literally been walking for around ten minutes when Ollie suddenly stopped and started frantically digging away at the soil — that's when he uncovered the pile of gold pieces."