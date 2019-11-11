New Podcast Dog Tales Launches with $10K Donation to Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation

Miranda Lambert has a passion for dogs and it’s paying off in a charitable way.

The country star, 35, founded the MuttNation foundation a decade ago because of her unwavering love for animals.

“I started MuttNation Foundation in 2009 with my mom. Pedigree saw what we had been doing on our own and two years ago, they came to us,” she exclusively told PEOPLE. “We had the same goals, to raise awareness for shelter pets, to take care of them with good food and to renovate shelters. That’s what MuttNation is all about.”

As part of its launch, a new podcast called Dog Tales is donating $10,000 to the MuttNation foundation — a contribution towards the organization’s mission to help shelter pets. The new show hits airwaves on Monday and is presented by Parcast, Spotify’s podcast network.

“Rescue dogs, and I have eight, have always been a big part of my life, so using my platform to start MuttNation back in 2009 was second nature to me,” Lambert tells PEOPLE. “The hundreds of shelters and thousands of dogs we’ve been able to help over the years, gives me so much joy.”

“I’m also really proud of the new MuttNation pet product line that benefits animal shelters across the country. I think it’s amazing that the new Dog Tales podcast is shining a light on heroic dogs and I hope everyone listening will consider volunteering at their local shelter or adopting a magnificent mutt of their own,” she adds.

Dog Tales will delve into the stories of historic, heroic canines who have touched the lives of many. From saving people during earthquakes to traveling outer space, these dogs have unique stories.

As a dog parent herself, Lambert who tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin in January, opened up about raising a blended family with her new husband.

“[Brendan’s] a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn’t have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full,” Lambert said. “I was like, ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.’”