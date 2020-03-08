New Owner of Dog Adopted After 5 Years in a Shelter Says They Were 'Destined' to Be Together

This happy dog is proof that it’s never too late to find a forever home.

On Wednesday, the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City hosted a celebration to mark the adoption of Merrick, a pup who patiently waited years to finally meet his perfect match, according to local TV station KMBC.

To raise awareness for the adoptable dog, he was the subject of social media campaigns and plastered on billboards — where his new owner, Jordan Nussbaum first saw Merrick’s lovable face.

“It was love at first sight,” Nussbaum, who adopted the dog along with his girlfriend Amy, told the station. “What they wanted was … someone without kids who had a lot of energy to keep up with him because he’s a large dog.”

He added: “I just seem like I was destined to be with him.”

“Our sweet boy Merrick has been ADOPTED after living with us for 5 years ❤️,” the shelter wrote on Facebook. “Merrick found his perfect match—his new mom and dad, Jordan and Amy, are everything he has wished for and more! We could not be more happy, excited, proud, or thankful to everyone who shared his story.”

After the years of persistence, the shelter’s staff was overjoyed to find Merrick a home after all.

“This is why we do what we do. Days like today make it all worth it ❤️🐾,” the center wrote on Wednesday, sharing a smiling picture of the owners and their new pet.

Mission Driven, an organization that helps shelters get their animals successfully adopted, posted about the process the Nussbaums completed to ensure they were a right fit. Merrick moved in and quickly acclimated.

“[Merrick] moved into their home a couple of weeks ago to make sure it was a good fit for everyone,” Mission Driven wrote on Facebook, sharing photos of the delighted pup making himself at home. “… Thanks to [Jordan and Amy’s] patience and love Merrick settled in very quickly and we all knew this was his forever home￼￼.”