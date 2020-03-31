New Orleans Zoo Lion Cubs Go For Their Second Check-up, Continue to Ace Health Exams

The Audubon Zoo‘s two new lion cubs might not have visitors for a few more weeks, but they still have to stay in tip-top shape.

While the New Orleans zoo is currently closed to guests to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the zoo’s staff continues to care for all of the animals living on the grounds.

This continued care means keeping up with medical exams, so the zoo’s two male lion cubs went in for their second check-up last week.

As part of the procedure, each of the baby big cats received their second round of vaccinations and had their eyes, ears, and teeth examined.

Like with their last check-up, both cubs left the vet with a clean bill of health.

The cubs, who are still unnamed, were born on Jan. 11 to 4-year-old mom Kali and 4-year-old dad Arnold.

“The cubs’ birth is a huge success for the Lion Species Survival Plan, which ensures healthy, genetically diverse populations of lions within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums institutions. Half of Africa’s lions have disappeared in the past 25 years, and the species faces growing threats from poaching, loss of prey, and habitat destruction,” Steve Marshall, the vice president and managing director of Audubon Zoo and Audubon Park, said in a release about the cubs’ birth.