New Mexico Dog Missing for 7 Years Found 1,700 Miles Away Walking Down South Carolina Road

Nugget the 16-year-old dog is now back in his owner's arms after disappearing from his Farmington, New Mexico, home in 2015

By Kelli Bender
Published on February 13, 2023 04:07 PM
Dog found in Travelers Rest reunited with owner after 7 years apart
Photo: WYFF News 4/YouTube

A dog who went missing in Farmington, New Mexico, in 2015 surprised everyone by turning up in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, in 2023.

According to South Carolina's WYFF4, Jennifer, a Travelers Rest resident, was sitting on her porch on a recent rainy evening and spotted a limping dog on the road near her home.

"My first thought was I need to take him to the emergency vet and get him checked for a microchip," Jennifer told the station.

Jennifer followed through on her intuition and brought the canine to an animal hospital. As she suspected, the pup had a microchip — what surprised Jennifer, and the vet, was that the owner linked to the dog lived 1,700 miles away in Farmington, New Mexico.

From the information on the microchip, Jennifer learned the limping dog's name was Nugget and that he had a family. She texted the phone number provided as the owner's contact on the microchip and reached Jessie Springer.

Springer was shocked to hear that her beloved dog, who went missing over seven years ago, turned up alive hundreds of miles away.

"When Jen texted me, I was like, wait, what?" Springer told WYFF4. "This dog never left my side, so I thought he had like walked off to die because he was already old."

Carolina Loving Hound Rescue (CLHR) worked with Jennifer and Springer to reunite Springer with Nugget, covering the owner's flight to South Caroline to pick up the pup.

It is unclear how Nugget, who is now 16 years old, ended up so far from home, but the CLHR believes that Nugget could've been picked up by someone on a road trip who decided to take in the pet, not realizing the animal had a microchip and belonged to someone else.

Springer is grateful to everyone who made her reunion with Nugget possible and that she chose to have her pet microchipped.

Related Articles
Mitch the dog finds forever home
Senior Rescue Dog Who Never Gave Up Gets Adopted After 7 Years at North Carolina Shelter
Gracie dog stuck in car rescued
14-Week-Old Puppy Rescued from Undercarriage of Car 'Without a Scratch' in Arizona
dog rescued from freezing river
North Carolina Woman Dives into 'Turbulent Currents' to Rescue 'Traumatized and Shaking' Dog
Dog lost on vacation found years later
West Virginia Dog Who Went Missing on Vacation Found Years Later on South Carolina Highway
Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Found at Florida Motel and Reunited with Owner
Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel
Dog Trapped Under Rock Pile at San Francisco's Ocean Beach Rescued
Jogger Helps Rescue Dog Buried Under Rocks on a San Francisco Beach Before Dangerous High Tide
FL family finds dog rescued in Upstate NY
'Cute Little Gremlin' Dog Turns Up in New York Years After His Family Last Saw Him in Florida
Dog finds home after 700 days in shelter
South Carolina Rescue Dog Waiting in Shelter Over 700 Days Starts New Year in Forever Home
Killeen woman finds dog in a bag
Texas Woman Saves Malnourished Dachshund After Finding the Dog in a Filthy Abandoned Backpack
Dog swept away in California floods rescued from storm drain thanks to Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag Helps Dog Reunite with Owner After Pet Is Swept Away by California Floodwaters
dog abandoned at airport
New Jersey Man Charged with Animal Neglect After Allegedly Abandoning Dog Outside Iowa Airport
Paralyzed Dog Gaining Mobility in New Home
Tiny Rescue Dog with Partially Paralyzed Back Legs Wows Rescuer Working to Find Her a Home
Dog Rescued from Alleged Puppy Mill Turns Out to Be Missing Pet
Tenn. Family Reunites with Dog Missing 2 Years After Pet Is Saved from Alleged N.J. Puppy Mill
Mimi the cat
Long Island Cat Missing for 10 Years to Be Reunited with Owners: 'What a Christmas Present'
Ken (KO) Riverside County Animal Services Department
Calif. Dog Doing Well After Man Abandons Pet at Remote Cell Tower, Police Searching for Owner
Ruth, Dante, daughters Madeleine and Kayla and her grandson Jayce
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later