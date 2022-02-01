New Jersey's Weather Predicting Groundhog Milltown Mel Dies Days Before Groundhog Day 2022

New Jersey's beloved weather-predicting groundhog — Milltown Mel — has died. The animal prognosticator passed away on Sunday, days before he was supposed to make his annual Groundhog Day appearance on Feb. 2.

"Considering the average lifespan of a groundhog is about 3 years, that is not such a shock, but Mel left us at a tough time of year, when most of his fellow groundhogs are hibernating ... so no babies will be available to replace him until this Spring," the post continued.