New Jersey Shelter Dog Finally Finds Forever Home After Patiently Waiting for 7 Years

Brooklyn the dog spent 2,536 days with the Hamilton Township Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Trenton

It was worth the wait!

After spending close to seven years, 2,536 days to be precise, in the New Jersey shelter system, Brooklyn the dog has found a forever home. The Hamilton Township Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Trenton shared the happy news on Facebook.

"It took 2,536 days, but this beautiful girl has finally been adopted!" the shelter posted on August 15, along with a photo of the canine with her new family. "Thank you to everyone involved in making this dream come true. It takes a village - from the volunteers, staff, her foster dad, and everyone who shared her all over social media."

This announcement came just a few days after the shelter posted a plea on Facebook for a foster for Brooklyn.

"Help us find a foster for this beautiful girl, so she doesn't have to return to the shelter. Brooklyn has spent close to 7 years in the shelter and now that she's spent the past 6 weeks in a foster home, we don't want to crush her spirit by making her return to her same lonely kennel run," the shelter wrote on August 10.