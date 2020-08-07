Marty's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary is home to a select group of dogs who need a place to live out their golden years

New Jersey Dog Retirement Center Lets Senior Canines Live Out Their Last Years in Comfort

Welcome to Marty's Place!

Located in Upper Freehold Township, New Jersey, the non-profit retirement center is home to a select group of dogs, referred to as residents, who need a place to live out their golden years.

Described on their website as "a safe, loving and protected environment for senior dogs that do not have homes," the center takes in dogs 7 and older, and gives each pooch "ample living space, human and canine companionship, consistent medical and dental care, as well as access to physically and mentally stimulating activities suited to their age and abilities."

The center, which also allows its senior dogs to be fostered or adopted, has room for up to 40 dogs and is equipped with walking trails, an indoor pool, grooming and bathing areas, and a large multi-purpose room where dogs can relax, exercise, socialize and interact with volunteers.

Senior dogs come to the facility for various reasons, including displacement, medical issues, and financial challenges. The center's founders started the center to change the perception people have of older dogs, while also caring for senior canines.

"The chances of an older dog being adopted and leaving a shelter is not as great as for a puppy so we decided we wanted to help senior dogs," Doreen Jakubcak, founder of Marty's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary, told ABC7.

"When we commit to a dog that comes to Marty's Place they do have a forever home," she added. "That forever home can be here at the sanctuary and, when we can, we try to place a dog into a new adoptive home."

Jakubcak retired after working in the tech industry for 25 years and decided to open the sanctuary, describing it as her "second career."

The space is named after the founder's senior dog Marty who, along with other older dogs with similar stories, inspired them to establish the sanctuary, according to NJ.com.

When she and her husband Mike first found Marty, she said they were "emotionally spent" from the deaths of their two Labs and not looking to adopt, but decided to open their home up to him.

"People don't realize how rewarding it can be to adopt a senior dog. They know and they will show you endless love until their dying day," Rennie Rankin, a volunteer at Marty's Place, told ABC7.