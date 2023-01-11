New Jersey Rescuers Save 'Gentle' Senior Dog Abandoned Outside on a Short Chain in the Cold

Rescuers are caring for a 10-year-old Rottweiler they found left outside a house in Neptune Township, New Jersey, on a short chain with no food or water.

According to a Facebook post from Monmouth County SPCA, which is now caring for the canine, the Neptune Township Police Department found the neglected dog, Coco, over Christmas weekend. Police officers contacted Monmouth County SPCA's animal control division for assistance helping the dog.

"Over the Christmas holiday, a sweet, senior Rottie named Coco suffered horrible neglect. When the pipes at her former owner's home froze, they vacated and left Coco outside on a concrete pad, tethered on a short chain, and with no food, water, or protection from the elements. Coco spent 3 nights, in below-freezing temperatures — confused and alone," the Monmouth County SPCA shared on social media.

Rescued dog. Monmouth County SPCA

Rescuers from the SPCA brought the senior dog to their shelter, where she got food, water, and plenty of rest. Bloodwork done by the rescue showed that Coco "may have kidney stones, as well as a genetic eye condition that affects her vision and is likely a result of careless breeding," according to the Monmouth County SPCA.

Coco will stay at the shelter as she continues to heal. The staff describes her online as a "gentle, loyal, and loving dog."

"Although she is not yet up for adoption," the Monmouth County SPCA added in their Facebook post, "we encourage anyone interested in her to keep an eye on our social media and website for updates — this girl deserves a loving home!"

The New Jersey shelter shared that the dog's former owners will be charged with two counts of animal cruelty: cruel restraint and failure to provide the necessary care.

When reached for comment about the charges, the Neptune Police Department told PEOPLE: "All releases will be made by the Monmouth County SPCA."