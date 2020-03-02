New Hampshire Man Shatters State's Largest Trout Record with 37-Pound Catch

Image zoom New Hampshire Fish and Game/Instagram

Thomas Knight has caught the king of trout.

The 62-year-old ice fisherman nabbed a 37.7-lb. trout while fishing on Big Diamond Pond in West Stewartstown, New Hampshire. The state’s Fish and Game Department confirmed that the massive catch is the largest trout caught in New Hampshire’s recorded history — Knight’s fish also tops New England’s record.

Before Knight hauled the fish out on the ice, the largest recorded trout caught in New Hampshire was 28 pounds, according to CBS News, and was caught in 1958.

An enormous lake #trout was caught on Big Diamond Pond by Thomas Knight of Meredith on 2/25. The nearly 40-pound fish was certified by F&G biologist Andy Schafermeyer as breaking not only the state record but is the largest recorded lake trout caught in New England.

“Most state records, when bested, are done so by only a few ounces. Knight’s fish shattered the old record by over 9 pounds,” fisheries biologist Andy Schafermeyer told the outlet. “This fish is now the largest lake trout caught in all of New England.”

The trout, estimated to be between 50-60 years old, reportedly had to be weighed at a package distribution center, since the first scale Knight tried maxed out at 30 pounds.