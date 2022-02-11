Asian small-clawed otters Peanut, Jelly, Saco, Harry, and Teddy recently spent the day painting valentines for the visitors of the Living Shores Aquarium in New Hampshire

A Pack of Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium Are Hand Painting Valentines for Their Fans

The Living Shores Aquarium in Glen, New Hampshire, is home to several little Picassos with paws.

The aquarium's otters recently spent a day painting valentines for their fans, using bright pink and red otter-safe paint and their furry mitts to make masterpieces.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The artists behind the works are Peanut, Jelly, Saco, Harry, and Teddy. All of the animal painters are Asian small-clawed otters that "are extremely social, intelligent and vocal," according to the aquarium. For the quintet, painting isn't just a way to show visitors their appreciation; it's enriching and entertaining for the otters as well.

otter valentines Credit: living shores aquarium

Since the otters are most active in the morning, their painting session started around 8 a.m. Animal caretakers used treats to get the critters ready to create and to encourage the otters to get the paint on the paper. After an otter completed a valentine, they also got a snack for a job well done.

Now that their fun day of painting is through, the otters are ready to share their work with the world. Fans of the animal fivesome can get their own valentine hand-painted by one of the otters by visiting the Living Shores Aquarium gift shop on Valentine's Day.

otter valentines Credit: living shores aquarium