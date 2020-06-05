There's Another New Grumpy Cat on Instagram and She Might Be the Frowniest Feline Yet

Grumpy Cat will always be remembered as one of the Internet's original meme-makers and viral cats.

She paved the way for countless feline influencers, especially those that have naturally frowny faces like hers. There has been a number of "new Grumpy Cats" to rise through the ranks of Instagram, and now there is another.

Meet Kitzia! The tabby cat that belongs to Viktoriia Otdielnova, who happens to be a photographer, according Bored Panda. Thanks to Kitzia's face and Otdielnova's skills, the sad-faced kitty has over 56,000 followers on her Instagram where she goes by @grumpy_kitzia.

Like many of the grumpy cats before her, Kitiza actually has a sweet, friendly personality that doesn't fit with the natural scowl she is always sporting.

Image zoom Grumpy Kitzia/instagram

Image zoom Grumpy Kitzia/instagram

Based on Otdielnova's adorable, and often hilarious, photos of Kitizia, it seems like this pet loves to lounge, eat, watch TV and silently judge others. All your basic cat behaviors.

Image zoom Grumpy Kitzia/instagram

The original Grumpy Cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, died just over a year ago on May 14, 2019. The famous feline passed away after getting a urinary tract infection and experiencing severe complications. She was seven years old.

Image zoom Grumpy Kitzia/instagram