10 Things You Need Before Bringing Home Your First Dog
Whether you’re adopting your first dog or adding another one to the family, there are essential items you should have on hand before bringing your dog home. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve curated a list of everything you need at affordable prices. The best part? You can get it all on Amazon, and some items can arrive as soon as tomorrow.
Of course your dog will need the basics, like feeding dishes, a collar, and leash, but little things like training treats, waste bags, and car seat covers can easily be overlooked until the moment you need them. Since your pet deserves nothing but the best, you’ll find that every item on our list has thousands of rave reviews from Amazon customers.
Pet Supplies for New Dogs on Amazon:
- Midwest Home for Pets Collapsible Dog Crate, from $16.99
- Tianyao No-Pull Dog Harness Vest Set for Medium Dogs, $22.98
- YY Foreyy Raised Pet Bowls with Bamboo Stand, $19.99–$49.99 (orig. $34.99–$55.99)
- Bedsure Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed, $39.99–$79.99
- Earth Rated Leash Dispenser for Dog Waste and Bags, $34.99 (orig. $45)
- DActive Pets Dog Back Seat Car Cover Protector, $33.96–$41.96
- Pet Botanics Training Reward Treats, Regular, Bacon, 20 oz., $12.74
- Pet Mate Booda Fresh N Floss Tug Rope Toy, $7.87–$9.99
- Kong Classic Dog Toy, $7.49–$23.99
- Slson Collapsible Dog Bowl 2 Pack with Carabiners, $4.99–$14.99
One satisfied shopper says that “all pet owners should have one of these poop bag dispensers” from Earth Rated not only for convenience, but also because the bags are biodegradable and better for the environment than traditional plastic bags. Nearly 90 percent of customers who’ve left a rating gave it five stars.
Buy It! Earth Rated Leash Dispenser for Dog Waste and Bags, $34.99 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Meanwhile, another Amazon reviewer claims that a collapsible crate is a “must-have” for anyone bringing home a new puppy “because of the ability to adjust the amount of space inside, and the ease of folding it up.” This crate from Midwest Home for Pets is available in a variety of sizes and has a whopping 60,000 reviews.
Buy It! Midwest Home for Pets Collapsible Dog Crate, from $16.99; amazon.com
A crate can be made more comfortable for your dog by adding an orthopedic memory foam bed inside. This one, which bears the Amazon’s Choice label, has a waterproof liner and removable cover that’s machine-washable so it’s easy to clean after an inevitable accident.
Buy It! Bedsure Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed, $39.99–$79.99; amazon.com
Having the right necessities can make the adjustment period easier for you and your dog, but it’s important to note that every dog is different and can take more or less time to adjust. The average adjustment period for a new animal can last anywhere from a few weeks to a few months depending on their background.
See the rest of the things Amazon shoppers love to help adjust dog to their new forever home below.
Buy It! Tianyao No-Pull Dog Harness Vest Set for Medium Dogs, $22.98; amazon.com
Buy It! YY Foreyy Raised Pet Bowls with Bamboo Stand, $19.99–$49.99 (orig. $34.99–$55.99); amazon.com
Buy It! DActive Pets Dog Back Seat Car Cover Protector, $33.96–$41.96; amazon.com
Buy It! Pet Botanics Training Reward Treats, Regular, Bacon, 20 oz., $12.74; amazon.com
Buy It! Pet Mate Booda Fresh N Floss Tug Rope Toy, $7.87–$9.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Kong Classic Dog Toy, $7.49–$23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Slson Collapsible Dog Bowl 2 Pack with Carabiners, $4.99–$14.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.