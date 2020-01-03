American Kennel Club Just Announced Two New Dog Breeds — Meet the Cool Canines

Image zoom GETTY

2020 may be the year of the rat in the Chinese zodiac, but the dog isn’t letting up its reign.

Two new canine breeds have just been recognized by the American Kennel Club, the organization announced on Tuesday: the Barbet and the Dogo Argentino.

The first, a French water dog, joins the sporting group and is described in a press release from the AKC as “a smart, even-tempered dog with a happy, friendly nature” that is “loyal and loves to be near its owners.”

The Barbet’s activity level, according to the AKC, is “moderate,” and its fur is curly and thick, with trims being sufficient to its care.

Meanwhile, the working group’s newest addition, the Dogo Argentino (from, of course, Argentina), is a hunting hound that boasts a shorter coat owners can keep neat by brushing once a week.

While “Dogos are confident, courageous, loyal and affectionate with their family,” the AKC warns in their press release that “they aren’t for the inexperienced dog owner.”

“They have strong guarding instincts and tend to be very protective and territorial,” adds the AKC. “The breed is a powerful, athletic working dog that needs a great deal of daily exercise and frequent interaction with people.”

Of the Dogo Argentino and the Barbet, AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in the press release that the group is “happy to have” them “as part of AKC’s family of recognized breeds.”

“Both are unique, offering dog lovers very different choices,” she added. “As always, we encourage people to do their research to find the best breed for their lifestyle when looking to add a dog to their home.”

The AKC recognizes almost 200 dog breeds. According to their website, “The AKC standard for each breed originates with a ‘parent club,’ the AKC-recognized national club devoted to a particular breed.”

“Once approved by the AKC, a standard becomes both the breeder’s ‘blueprint’ and the instrument used by dog show judges to evaluate a breeder’s work,” the organization adds.