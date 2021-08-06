Table Scraps is a line of dual-branded dog treats developed by Phelps Pet Products that features classic Disney characters and quality flavors

Canine Disney Fans Can Now Enjoy Dog Treats with Their Favorite Characters' Faces on The Bags

Whether you have 101 Dalmatians or a Lady and a Tramp, there is a new dog treat line out there designed to please your Disney-loving canine.

Table Scraps, developed by Phelps Pet Products, is a new line of dual-branded dog treats designed with delicious ingredients that canines will love and a bit of Disney flair that will please Mickey Mouse fans. These new Disney-themed dog treats come in eight recipes, with each flavor featuring a relevant character on the bag.

Winnie the Pooh appears on the packaging for the organic honey-roasted turkey, while Stitch pops up on the sweet Hawaiian bacon treat bag, and Baloo can be found on the smoked salmon snacks. Simba, Pluto, and more classic characters also make appearances.

The treats aren't just for meat-eating mutts; there are two plant-based options as well. For the treats that include meat, two are USDA organic certified recipes, and four have real meat as the first ingredient. Additionally, all of the treats have no wheat, no corn, no soy, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, making them perfect for all pooches.