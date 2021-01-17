Over the July 4th weekend, the Flight Attendant star announced that she and her husband Karl Cook adopted a senior dog named Larry, sharing several photos of the adorable addition to Instagram.

Cuoco said that the rescue dog is a "9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love" whom she and Cook are already "obsessed" with.

"When you know you know! Welcome to the family , Larry!" Cuoco wrote alongside several sweet photos with the dog. "Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog 🤩😍💗❤️ (also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!)"

Cuoco's new addition comes nearly six months after the death of her beloved dog Norman, whom she called her "entire world for 14 years."