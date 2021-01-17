Meet the New Celebrity Pets of 2021
Say hello to the newest and cutest members of these famous families
Kaley Cuoco's Dog Larry
Over the July 4th weekend, the Flight Attendant star announced that she and her husband Karl Cook adopted a senior dog named Larry, sharing several photos of the adorable addition to Instagram.
Cuoco said that the rescue dog is a "9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love" whom she and Cook are already "obsessed" with.
"When you know you know! Welcome to the family , Larry!" Cuoco wrote alongside several sweet photos with the dog. "Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog 🤩😍💗❤️ (also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!)"
Cuoco's new addition comes nearly six months after the death of her beloved dog Norman, whom she called her "entire world for 14 years."
Pink's Dog Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart
The singer announced that her family adopted a new puppy on Twitter on March 28, sharing a photo of her daughter Willow and son Jameson posing their new family member.
"Thank you to the @labellefdn for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart," she wrote, tagging The Labelle Foundation.
"We love the work that you do," she continued, before adding the hashtag, "#AdoptDontShop"
Awkwafina's Dog Haeng-Un Lum
In March, the Raya and the Last Dragon star shared that she adopted a pup named Haeng-Un — whom she met while working with Korean K9 Rescue, an organization based in her hometown of Queens, New York, that helps rescue dogs from South Korea.
"Everyone, meet Haeng-Un Lum, new to America and the newest member of my family," Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, captioned photos and a video of the pooch on her Instagram.
"I first heard of @koreank9rescue, and their incredible work saving dogs from the meat trade, high-kill shelters and puppy mills in South Korea," she continued. "Without planning on adopting a pup, I knew that I wanted to support their mission that relies on donations and flight volunteers to keep going."
Kelly Ripa's Dog Lena
On the March 16 episode of Live, Ripa confirmed she and husband Mark Consuelos adopted a dog featured on her show a week prior.
To ensure that the new pup cohabitated peacefully with the family's existing dog, Chewie, Ripa sought out tips from her friend and dog trainer Andrea Arden. With Arden's expertise and the Consuelos family's devotion to the two dogs, Chewie and Lena acclimated to one another quickly.
Ripa decided to officially adopt Lena not long after witnessing a tender moment between the new dog and Chewie. While checking on Lena in her crate one night, she saw "Chewie was outside the [Lena's] crate, sitting next to her with their noses together," Ripa explained on the show.
Kristen Bell's Dog Whiskey
Also on March 16, Bell shared that her family welcomed a three-legged dog they were naming Whiskey.
"Before he was rescued he got in a fight with a truck and lost (a leg) but who needs four legs anyway?" she wrote of Whiskey's past.
"He and dog Brother Frank share my lap (see photo evidence), the girls adore him and Dad lovingly tolerates him," she added of husband Dax Shepard and their daughters Lincoln and Delta. "No more truck stops for you, buddy. Welcome home 💗"
John Travolta's Cat Crystal
The Travolta family has a new feline friend!
On March 13, the Pulp Fiction star shared that his son Ben got a new cat. The actor, 67, posted a sweet photo on Instagram of himself and his 10-year-old son cuddling the new addition.
"Ben's new cat Crystal," Travolta captioned the smiling snap.
Kate Hudson's Dog
The Almost Famous star is a new mom once again — this time, to a Doberman that her family was fostering.
The actress, 41, joked that she is a "foster fail," sharing a photo and video of herself and oldest son Ryder snuggling with their new furry friend, whose name they haven't yet shared, on her Instagram Story on March 9.
"Our #fosterfail," she captioned the video, which featured plenty of sloberry smooches.
James Van Der Beek's Dog Theo
The Van Der Beeks are expanding once again! The Pose actor adopted another dog — the family's fifth! — this time, a white Siberian husky named Theo. The new pup joins the actor and wife Kimberly's five children: Gwendolyn, 2½, Emilia, 5 this month, Annabel Leah, 7, Joshua, 9, and Olivia, 10.
"You remember a little while back when @cvanpattderkimberly posted about a white Siberian husky, trying to get him adopted? Well... we have a husky now," he captioned a slideshow of photos and videos of the family bonding with the new dog.
"Because five kids and FOUR dogs would've been too easy," he joked.
North West's Bearded Dragon Speed
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter has a new pal to twin with — her pet bearded dragon, Speed!
"Meet the newest member of our family...Speed. I really wasn't planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me!" Kim, 40, wrote on Instagram on March 3 alongside several photos of North, 7, and Speed dressed in matching fuzzy pink 'fits.
"Speed was really my BFF Allison's and we babysat for a week and she never left and it's been months!" Kim explained of how they acquired the new family member. "North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it's kinda cute!"
Dan Smyers' Dog
The musician, who is one half of country duo Dan + Shay, has adopted a senior dog he and wife Abby were fostering after they learned that the sweet 16-year-old pup might not have much time left.
In a March 2 Instagram post, Smyers — whose bio reads "I sing songs + save dogs," gave fans an update on their then-foster pup, revealing that he and his wife decided to officially adopt her after they "got some not so great news from the vet about this sweet little buddy's health. 💔."
"It doesn't come as a total surprise, given her age and physical condition, but our hearts still ache, as we've grown attached over the past few days," he continued. "She was dealt a tough hand in her previous life, but we're going to make up for lost love the rest of the time she has left."
Noting that he and Abby are "unsure of whether she had a family before." Smyers then noted, "We're happy to say that she does now as we've decided to officially adopt her as our 5th dog. ❤️"
Kylie Jenner's Dog Kevin
The reality star has welcomed a new "son" into her fur family: puppy Kevin! On Feb. 22, Kylie introduced the new pup to her Instagram followers, sharing a photo of the grey and white dog staring sweetly at the camera.
"Kevin! Kev! You are so cute!" the makeup mogul said in a video she posted on her Instagram Story at the time.
This new fur baby joins Kylie's ever-expanding animal family, which, at last count, included ten other animals: a bunny, a chicken, and eight dogs.
Miley Cyrus' Dog Angel
The renowned animal lover has rescued a new addition: a pit bull named Angel, whom she named in an homage to her late dog Mary Jane who died of cancer in January.
"I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family who's name is 'Angel' because she was delivered to me by one … My Mary," the singer wrote in part of the caption. "It breaks my heart to know Angel was sleeping on concrete in a shelter for three months before finally making it home. The stigma and stereotype that surrounds pit bulls tears me in two. This breed is incomparably loving. Just like humans nurture often overrides nature."
The "Prisoner" singer added that she is "head over heels in love" with her new pup, adding, "Not sure I will ever sleep again because I can't take my eyes off of her! Her halo shines for all to see and I can't wait to show her off!"
Lucy Hale's Dog Ethel
The Pretty Little Liars actress announced on Feb. 6 that she has a new addition to her furry family — a puppy named Ethel!
"My little family of 3," Hale captioned a series of photos on Instagram of the new puppy bonding with the actress and her beloved dog Elvis.
"Everyone meet Ethel. Thank you Melissa and everyone at @wagmorpets for rescuing her & for all you do to find safe homes for these angels," she wrote, before thanking Kristen Bell for first fostering her new pup. "And big thank you to the best @kristenanniebell for fostering!! We love u🐾♥️"
Matthew Perry's Dog Alfred
The actor has a busy 2021 ahead — he's newly engaged and just welcomed Alfred, a doodle mix, into his life (and onto Instagram).
Kate Middleton & Prince William's Puppy
Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven't shared photos of the exact pup they welcomed to their family, PEOPLE confirmed that they adopted a now-eight-month-old cocker spaniel puppy from a litter raised by Kate's brother James Middleton. The puppy joined their crew before the death of their first dog, Lupo, in November.
"The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted," a friend told The Mail on Sunday, which first reported the news.
Camila Alves McConaughey's Dog
Two days after announcing she rescued a white puppy, the star welcomed another four-legged member of her family.
"If you thought...what was I thinking with a 4 month old puppy...well how about with another one that's 2 months old!! 🐶❤️❤️ Yep, got work cut out for me in the next months! 3 kids, 2 older dogs , 2 pups, 1 cat and my mother in law😉😂 Again, THANK YOU @humanesociety for helping this little guy find his home!! I mean... come on...found on the streets and with this little face he had to come home!" the mom of three shared on Instagram.
Reese Witherspoon's Dog Major
"Welcome to our family, Major," Reese Witherspoon wrote on Instagram, introducing her Labrador puppy to the world. We are feeling Major-ly jealous that Witherspoon gets to stare at these puppy dog eyes every day!
Goldie Hawn's Dog Roy
Meet Roy Hawn Russell! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell revealed that they added a new furry member to their family to kick off the new year.
The actress announced the exciting news on Jan. 8 with an adorable photo of her cuddling the tiny golden puppy as he slid through her arms.
"Look what Santa rescued for me 🎅🏼 Introducing Roy Hawn Russell ❤️," Hawn captioned the sweet shot, adding the hashtag, "good boy roy."
Roy is now the fifth dog to join the Hawn-Russell household.
Shepard Smith's Dog Lira
When the newscaster's older dog Lucia seemed more "settled" and "less active" than the playful, social pup he was used to seeing, Smith and his partner started to come up with games to keep their pup mentally and physically active.
But now, Smith told PEOPLE on Jan. 11, "she doesn't need us."
That's because Smith and his partner recently welcomed a new puppy named Lira, obtained from the same AKC-recognized breeder Lucia came from. Lira is now in charge of keeping Lucia busy, and has shown to be a perfect fit for the job.
"I want her to be happy, and she is very happy now," Smith said, adding that Lucia has gone into "mom mode" playing with the puppy and showing her the ropes around the house.
Jonah Hill's Dog Fig
The actor is a proud new dog dad to pitbull Fig, whom he adopted from Love Leo Rescue in L.A.
"Thank you so much @loveleorescue you gave me a massive gift and I appreciate you and the work you and your foster parent volunteers do," he wrote on Instagram.
Love Leo Rescue shared their own Instagram post, revealing that Fig was found at a rural California shelter in December and had been staying with a foster owner while looking for a permanent home.
"Fig is home! Thank you @jonahhill for choosing to #adoptnotshop," the nonprofit captioned their note. "All the cool kids are doing it! This beautiful, extra cuddly, three-year-old pitbull was abandoned at a rural shelter during the holiday season. We are so happy she landed where she did. Clearly it's a love connection."
Lindsay Ell's Dog Hendrix
After her breakup with ex Adam Roa and a tough experience being alone during the holidays, the country star decided to give herself a new start with a new puppy.
"I guess I am the quintessential 'break up with your boyfriend and then go get a dog' kind of girl now," Ell joked to PEOPLE on Jan. 13.
Her new fur baby Hendrix is a 1-year old Pomeranian, who was rescued from a Louisiana shelter mere days before Christmas.