Netflix's Pet Stars Takes You Inside the Wild and Cuddly World of a Hollywood Pet Talent Company

Pet Stars, Netflix's new reality series premiering April 30, follows two pet talent agents from Pets on Q as they search the country for the next big animal celebrities

Pets can be celebrities too, which means sometimes our famous animal friends need agents.

Pet Stars, Netflix's new reality series, explores exactly what is required of a talent management company that only takes pets as clients. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the upcoming series, set to premiere on Netflix on April 30.

The trailer above offers a peek at the inner workings of Pets on Q, a talent management company for animals started by Colleen Wilson and Melissa May Curtis — the human stars of Pet Stars.

"At the start, when I told people I was leaving finance to work with animals and start this company, people thought I was nuts," Wilson tells PEOPLE about how others first reacted to her job.

Now, Wilson says, when people hear about what she does, they "come rushing over to show us their pet and why we should hire it."

That's just part of a normal day for Wilson and Curtis, who also spend their working hours scouting for talent at the World's Ugliest Dog Contest, cuddling puppies and auditioning animals for commercials.

"Any time we get to do animal auditions is super fun! Getting paid to play with animals at work is essentially a dream job," Curtis says. "Animals continually amaze me with all the different things they can do, and I just love to see them strutting their stuff!"

And while talented animals are the focus of Pets Stars, Wilson and Curtis are looking forward to sharing their friendship on camera.

"Colleen and I are genuinely the best of friends and have a ton of fun together, and I think that translates on camera, and people can actually feel the good times we are having together. Plus, who doesn't love to see animals being amazing and humans reacting to them?" Curtis adds.