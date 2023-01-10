Netflix to Explore the Secrets and Drama Behind the World's Richest Dog in 'Gunther's Millions'

Over a year after selling a nine-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath Miami estate once occupied by Madonna for $29 million, German shepherd Gunther VI — reportedly the world's richest dog — is set to make headlines again.

Netflix will premiere Gunther's Millions on February 1. The four-part investigative documentary series crisscrosses the globe to explore how the dog has amassed his riches and what the humans who run the canine's estate have done with the cash.

The lucky dog's wealth comes from the late German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein, who died in 1992 and willed her entire $80 million fortune to her beloved pooch, Gunther III — Gunther VI's grandfather — as she had no children or close relatives, according to several reports.

Courtesy of Netflix

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the trailer for the upcoming Netflix show about Gunther VI.

In the Gunther's Millions trailer, humans who have met and worked for Gunther rattle off the dog's numerous assets, including private jets, a yacht, and several properties in Italy. But there's more to Gunther's life than glamour and steak dinners, the canine — now reportedly worth over $400 million — is at the heart of a good deal of drama too.

Courtesy of Netflix

"We're beyond excited for this trailer to be out in the world, so everyone can enjoy the many twists and turns of the Gunther story! Making this documentary series has been a real roller coaster ride of revelations and deception, and we never could imagine where the story was going to take us,"Aurelien Leturgie, an executive producer of Gunther's Millions, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

To learn more about Gunther VI and the strangeness surrounding his riches, watch the trailer for Gunther's Millions above and then tune into the show when it premieres on Netflix on February 1.