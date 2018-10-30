Netflix Releases Trailer for Adorable Dog Documentary Series, and Everyone Is Already Crying

Maybe don’t watch this at work — or at least grab a few dozen cafeteria napkins before you do.

Netflix is gracing the world with yet another original series, and this one is all about your furry best friend.

The streaming giant recently released a trailer for its upcoming documentary series Dogs. If the name didn’t give it away, this show is all about canines and the amazing ways they change and enrich our lives.

“The series tracks six incredible stories from across the globe including Syria, Japan, Costa Rica, Italy and the US — each proving that the unconditional love one feels for their dog is a beautiful universal truth,” Netflix revealed in a statement about the show.

If the trailer is any indication of what to expect, Dogs is going to be six hours of uncontrollable sobbing … but in a good way.

Even cat owners are likely to be moved by the 90-second peek at what to expect from this pooch-centered series.

After taking in the trailer and giving yourself a moment to calm down, clear you calendars for Nov. 16: the day the entirety of the Dogs series arrives on Netflix.